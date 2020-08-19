Sushant Singh Rajput case transferred to CBI: Rashami Desai hails the Supreme Court's verdict; See Post
The Apex Court of India has directed the CBI to take over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to laud the decision. Take a look at her post here.
Take a look at her post here:
#Prayers #Prevail pic.twitter.com/HIYDYtewUG
— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) August 19, 2020
