Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary & others remember the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut in the television industry with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. On his first death anniversary, many of his industry friends paid tribute to him.

It’s been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The actor left for the heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His fans have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos today and paying tribute to the late actor. Throughout his career, Sushant delivered many memorable films including Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among others. His last film was Dil Bechara. To mark his first death anniversary, many television celebrities have taken to their social media handle and shared a post in his loving memory.

Aly Goni changed his Instagram display picture to Sushant's photo and shared a sketch in his memory. shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, "You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place." Another actor Gurmeet Chaudhary also shared a picture. Karanveer Mehra shared a video that has a compilation of moments he has spent with the late actor. He captioned it as "Om shanti..May Long live your Legacy."

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande also shared a video and wrote, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011”. She also kept a hawan for the actor and shared more pictures of him on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at the posts here:

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

