Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande offers a peek into the real life of the late actor

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande thanks him for being a part of her journey as she posts his sweet memories on social media.

The remarkably talented actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a video on the life of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared the video and pictures of the good times she shared with him. In the video, they are seen having a lot of fun and enjoying their lives. We can see Sushant Singh Rajput as a guy full of dreams and high hopes of creating a better future. He talks about his future plans and was a very positive guy. Ankita also shared pictures of him with her and their mutual friends.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were very close friends and have worked together in the show Pavitra Rishta. The sudden demise of the actor was a huge shock for Ankita. On the first death anniversary of the actor, she shared numerous pictures of them and their close friends. She also shared a video and wrote in the caption, “14th June This is who he was !!! Thankyou Sushant for your part in my journey See you again till we meet again Phir milenge chalte chalte Good bye”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. The actor's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Ankita Lokhande also organized a small hawan on his death anniversary.

