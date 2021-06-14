Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande performs havan at home for the late actor

On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary, actress Ankita Lokhande performed a small puja at home for him.

Ankita Lokhande is among the most popular actresses on television. The actress rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, in which she was cast opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They shared a deep bond with one another. On the first death anniversary of the actor, Ankita Lokhande kept havan at her place. The actress also shared a video of her performing the havan on her social media.

In the video, we can see the she had held the havan in the presence of her family and friends. The actress was deeply affected by the sudden demise of the actor as she had known him for a long time. She had revealed that it was hard for her to come to terms with the truth. Ankita had also shared a post as she remembered him. She wrote, “It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later.” On his death anniversary on 14th June, she had decided to do a puja in his name.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were also in a relationship for six years. They had ended their relation in 2016.

Pavitra Rishta recently completed 12 years of being on-air, and Ankita took to her social media handle to celebrate the success with her fans. She also said that the show is incomplete without Sushant and that only he could be Archana's Manav. Later she also thanked Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show, and all her co-stars.

