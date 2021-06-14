Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande recalls their 2011 Diwali; Says U will always be loved

Ankita Lokhande has posted a throwback video of her and Sushant Singh Rajput as she remembers him on his first death anniversary.

Ankita Lokhande has shared her memories of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. On his first death anniversary, Ankita has shared a sweet video of them. The video is from their 2011 celebration of Diwali when they were working on Pavitra Rishta. In the video, she and Sushant are seen dancing together. They were seen twinning in black traditional attire. Sushant is seen dancing shyly. Ankita posted the video and shared that she is only left with his memories.

Ankita shared the video on her social media handle to commemorate the happy times with the actor. Ankita and Sushant came into the limelight due to the show, Pavitra Rishta. They were highly applauded and loved by the audiences for their chemistry on-screen. They were also in a relationship for six years. Ankita was heartbroken when she heard the news of the sudden demise of the actor. In her recent post, Ankita said, “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011”.

Friends of the actress including , Adhyayan Suman, and others dropped heart emojis on the video. For the unversed, actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. He passed away in his apartment. Ankita Lokhande had also performed a small havan early in the morning to offer peace for the soul of the actor. She had shared a video of the same on her social media.

