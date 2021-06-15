Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Hina Khan remembers late actor: Dear Sushant Rest In Peace

Actress Hina Khan took to her social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.

An actor with a rare acting prowess who could pull off a period detective in ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshi’ and the Captain of the Indian cricket team in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was known to be meticulous with his work and would give his one hundred percent to the role. His rich filmography in a 7-year-long career is proof that Sushant had mastered all genres. Not only his leading man roles but even his supporting character in ‘PK’ called Sarfaraz, was enough to bring tears to people’s eyes. Sometimes, Sushant’s performance rose above the film and shined bright on the silver screen.

He left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire world stunned. Millions of his fans took to social media and remembered the late actor who rose above the ranks of a movie star and entered the hearts of the audience. Actress took to her social media and remembered the late actor. She wrote, “You will always be remembered Dear Sushant.. Rest In Peace”. Several other television celebrities remembered the supreme talent including and Mahesh Shetty. Mahesh has acted alongside SSR in one of the most popular shows on television called ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Take a look at Hina's post:

Sushant had the ability to transform into his roles without carrying forward the traces of the previous performances. Some of his greatest performances include the role of Lakhan Singh in the 2019 release ‘Sonchiriya’. He always made a role his own, and it was proven by his last release ‘Dil Bechara’ as well where he played Manny.

Also Read| Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 times the late actor proved that he was a child at heart

Share your comment ×