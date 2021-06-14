Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Mahesh Shetty remembers his late friend; Says ‘love you meri jaan’

On the first death anniversary of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his best friend Mahesh Shetty shared a fond memory of him.

Today is the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The demise of the actor shocked the entire nation and the film and TV fraternity. One of his closest friends, Mahesh Shetty was deeply affected by it which left him heartbroken. Mahesh had known him for a long time and they were family to each other. On the first death anniversary of Sushant, Mahesh has shared a post remembering his friend. The Bade Achche Lagte Hain actor has shared a happy picture of him and Sushant from a wedding.

Sushant donned a suit and danced his heart out. Mahesh Shetty shared that he will always miss him and will like to remember him as a happy soul. He wrote in the caption, “This is how I'll always remember you bhai जब तक यादें रहेंगी... मुलाकातें होति रहेंगी Love you meri jaan... now & forever”.

See post here:

For the unversed, the duo formed a strong friendship while working for the show Pavitra Rishta. The actor had shared in an interview with NDTV, “We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I'm thankful, at least I have the last 13 years' journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life.”

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry says ‘I last spoke to him on June 12 at 3 pm’

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×