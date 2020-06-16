Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Ankita is devastated; family there with her, reveals Pavitra Rishta's Parag Tyagi

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Parag Tyagi got emotional while sharing how hardworking he was, and how are Ankita and Mahesh Shetty are holding up after Sushant's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence after he committed suicide. While the void can't be filled, Sushant's near and dear ones are completely shattered. Sushant had started off his journey on the small screen with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil but it was Pavitra Rishta which really got him the much deserved adulation. Speaking to Pinkvilla, his Pavitra Rishta co-star Parag Tyagi got emotional while sharing the fun they had on sets, how hardworking he was, how they as a team is finding it difficult to come to terms with it and how are Ankita and Mahesh Shetty doing currently. Over to him:

1. Sushant's demise news has definitely left us all shattered. How have you been holding up?

I just came after attending my father's funeral in Delhi and then I heard this and I was completely shattered. I was not able to accept it, I thought it was a hoax. I did not know about it till a director of ours called and informed and I was shocked. He was such a strong guy, I never expected something like this to happen.

2. What are the memories that flood your mind right now?

There are many memories that are coming to my mind for two days. We would have so much fun on sets back then. I remember back then we used to shoot for long hours and sometimes days, and we would have our lunch and dinners together. During a night shoot, I remember we would be told to rest for a few hours before resume shoot, and bun maska would come for everyone. He had kept a video game in his makeup room and we would play that; we would even play cricket. He was such a passionate actor, we learned so much from him. At such a young age, he never took his work for granted. He would work extra and so so hard, he and Ankita were the leads so they wouldn't even get breaks like we did but he never complained. We would tell Sushant to rest, and he would say, 'abhi toh puri zindagi hai aram karne ke liye, abhi yeh kaam hai toh I don't want to give up on an opportunity' He was so dedicated. We would discuss scenes. Everybody was like family on sets. Mujhe reh rehkar yeh saare baatein yaad aa rahi hai.

Even after the show, when we would meet at any common friend's party, he would hug me and meet me. Everybody was so so proud of him. We were all talking on the Pavitra Rishta group that we were so proud of him, this is unbelievable. He reached a new level with his hard work.

3. Did you happen to contact Mahesh Shetty? How is he doing?

When I called Mahesh once, he was not in the condition to talk, he was so shocked, he said he will call later on. He must be going through a bad time right now.

4. Did you happen to meet his family?

I did not have the courage to meet them. For the first time in my life, I witnessed a death in my family with my father passing away, and I didn't even come to terms with it and this happened, so I couldn't drive courage to meet his family.

5. How is Ankita holding up? I hope there is someone with her right now?

She is also devastated. Like every one of us, she is also asking why? Ankita is holding up. She has her mother and brother here, luckily, they are helping her. Ankita and Sushant grew up together in life, I can't even imagine what she must be going through. She went with her mother and brother to visit his family today. She really wanted to.

The entire Pavitra Rishta team including Usha ji, Savita ji was crying profusely, it took us a lot of time to make them feel slightly better. Everybody is shaken up but we are in touch and looking after each other. I am so glad that questions on the way this industry culture works is happening, I hope there is some result to it. It is an eye-opener for me too. Shefali and I have made a pact that we will receive the call of friends even at night. We will not miss it.

