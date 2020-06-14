Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Divyanka Tripathi pens heartfelt for the late actor; Wishes the news wasn't true

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pens a heartwarming note note for the late actor as she wishes that the news weren't true.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's heartfelt message for late Sushant Singh Rajput:

काश तुम बताते...क्यों ?

काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हे रोक पाते !

काश... एक और मौका ज़िंदगी को देते.

काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते !

काश !

I wish this was not true.

May you rest in peace Sushant. https://t.co/2MR308ZeaW — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 14, 2020

