Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Divyanka Tripathi pens heartfelt for the late actor; Wishes the news wasn't true
Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's heartfelt message for late Sushant Singh Rajput:
काश तुम बताते...क्यों ?
काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हे रोक पाते !
काश... एक और मौका ज़िंदगी को देते.
काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते !
काश !
I wish this was not true.
May you rest in peace Sushant. https://t.co/2MR308ZeaW
— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 14, 2020
