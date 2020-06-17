Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ekta Kapoor 'beyond upset' after case is filed against her, says 'I launched him'

Taking to social media, Ekta Kapoor slammed reports saying that she was indeed the one who launched Sushant Singh Rajput's career with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Hours after advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, , Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, television's head honcho Ekta Kapoor has hit back. Taking to social media, Ekta shared a picture of the headline and slammed the reports saying that she was indeed the one who launched Sushant Singh Rajput's career with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Ekta wrote, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday."

Ekta further added, "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying."

For the unversed, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. (sic)."

