Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ekta Kapoor 'beyond upset' after case is filed against her, says 'I launched him'
Hours after advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, television's head honcho Ekta Kapoor has hit back. Taking to social media, Ekta shared a picture of the headline and slammed the reports saying that she was indeed the one who launched Sushant Singh Rajput's career with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.
Ekta wrote, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday."
Ekta further added, "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying."
For the unversed, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. (sic)."
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Ekta kapoor launched him literally. FIR against her is very bad. FIR against anyone without proof is wrong. Did u ppl think he wanted all this? Did he wanted hatred? No. Respect him. RIP Sushant. Post it pinkvilla.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Thank god for justice . Rip Sushant
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
There s not any justice to anyone by doing injustice to another. Don't do this. His soul will be feeling bad.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Everyone plz plz Boycott films by Karan Johar and star kids....in honor Of Sushant Singh Rajput .... Sushant’s life was taken by the Bollywood gangs and camps... we need to show our Fan force and Bollywood needs to change!!!!
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
What is this rubbish not watching films of star kids.?? Plz watch films of actors on the basis of talent not on the basis of surname. Plzzz. If they are talented and even star kids watch their work but it they ain't talented and are outsiders don't watch their work. Simple. But don't be bias just bcz of surname.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Nahi. He wasn't depressed due to star kids. It was something else.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Launched him????? Is this the attitude to have??? So u didn’t do it for free. He worked. Blood sweat tears he gave u. And u and ur stupid cabal think he should give his life for u as and when u want it!??? What an entitled woman. Shame.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Yes definitely she launched him. Nothing wrong in saying that. She launched him its a fact.