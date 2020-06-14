Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Ekta Kapoor mourns actor's death by sharing their LAST social media chat

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Ekta Kapoor shares a picture of her last social media chat with the Pavitra Rishta actor as she mourns his death.

One of the versatile and talented actors of the entertainment industry, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai today (June 14, 2020). The young actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. As per media reports, he was found hanging from the ceiling in his home. The 34-year-old actor's sudden demise has come as shock for the entire country. His fans and colleagues are unable to fathom why the actor took the drastic step and bid his heavenly abode so soon.

Like many know, Sushant made his acting debut on the small screen, before he stepped on the big screen. Though his first TV show was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, he gained popularity as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. The show aired in 2009 and he was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande. It was only a few days ago that his show started re-running on TV amid the COVID-19 shutdown. The daily soap was produced by none other than TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Just about a week back, Ekta had revealed an interesting anecdote from her Pavitra Rishta, which made Sushant, a smalltown into an almost overnight sensation. She had shared how she convinced the channel to cast Sushant as the main lead.

Now, after the actor's sudden demise, Ekta has recalled her last social media conversation with the young actor and shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram handle to mourn his death and express her grief.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has left the entire country disheartened. The young soul's demise has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry. He was touted to be one of the powerful and most talented actors the showbiz world has ever had. He was a powerhouse performer onscreen, but off-screen, Sushant was an amazing human being as well. It would be impossible to fill in the actor's void. It is a truly heartbreaking time for everyone as we lost an extraordinary young actor today.

Biding a heartfelt goodbye to Sushant, Ekta re-shared the memory of their social media conversation last week and wrote, 'Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!'

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's heartfelt note for late Sushant Singh Rajput here:

