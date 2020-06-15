Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Friend Mahesh Shetty in deep shock; Spokesperson urges media to give him space

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and good friend Mahesh Shetty is in deep shock after the young actor's untimely demise. Mahesh's team has requested the media to give him some space as he has lost a brother in Sushant.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left everyone devastated. The 34-year-old apparently committed suicide at his Bandra (Mumbai) residence and was found hanging on the ceiling. The talented and young actor's sudden and untimely demise has sent shock waves across India, and everyone is still trying to figure out what made the actor bid goodbye so soon. Ever since the news of his death circulated online, his fans, friends, family and close ones are completely shaken. People close to him still cannot fathom that Sushant is no more between us and that he has left for his heavenly abode.

One among them, who is left completely shattered and disheartened is Mahesh Shetty. The actor worked with Sushant in his popular TV show Pavitra Rishta and shared a close bond with him. The two were in close contact, shared a great equation, and were extremely good friends. Since yesterday, news reports were circulating that Sushant's last call before his alleged suicide was to Mahesh. Yes, it is being said that Sushant had made a call to his friend and fellow actor Mahesh Shetty before he took the drastic step. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Now, in an official statement from Mahesh's team, his spokesperson has urged the media to give the actor some space as he is in deep shock and his disheartened after Sushant's demise.

Mahesh's team shared the note on his Twitter handle, which read, 'As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, so is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend, and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, to give him privacy and let him grieve for his loss.'

Take a look at Mahesh's tweet here:

