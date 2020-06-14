  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co star Harshad Chopda: Regret not staying in touch

Harshad Chopda who played onscreen brother to Sushant Singh Rajput in TV show Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil expressed his shock over his co-stars demise in chat with Pinkvilla.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 05:08 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co star Harshad Chopda: Regret not staying in touchSushant Singh Rajput demise: Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co star Harshad Chopda: Regret not staying in touch
The entertainment industry has faced a tremendous loss today - one that can never be compensated in any way. Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last today. The young actor committed suicide and was found hanging at his Bandra (Mumbai) residence. As the news of Sushant's sudden death surfaced online, his fans, followers, friends, and co-stars from the industry expressed their deep shock and pain. They paid their heartfelt tribute to the young soul and mourned the death of the 34-year-old actor.

Sushant was one of those actors, who not only established his name in the small as well as the big screen with his acting prowess and performance. He kick-started his acting career in the year 2008 with the show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.' The daily soap was headlined by Harshad Chopda, and Sushant played the role of his on-screen brother Preet Juneja. Sushant's death has left everyone shocked to the core, especially people who have had worked with him in the past. Harshad was one of the first actors in the Television industry to share screen space with Sushant, and the Sushant's drastic step of committing suicide has left him numb. 

Speaking with Pinkvilla on his former co-star's demise, Harshad expressed his shock and disbelief. He also admitted that he regrets not keeping in contact with Sushant after their show. Harshad said, 'I am shocked, numbed, and completely shaken by this news. The only regret I have today is not staying in touch with him.' 

Sushant attained popularity with Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta and later forayed into Bollywood. He was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

We pray that Sushant Singh Rajput's soul rests in peace and his family gets the strength to deal with this huge loss. 

