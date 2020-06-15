Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mahesh Shetty REVEALS late actor had stopped taking his anti depressant pills

According to some media reports, Mahesh Shetty who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in Pavitra Rishta and also a good friend has revealed that the late actor had stopped taking his anti-depressant medicines. Read on.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away yesterday (June 14, 2020), leaving everyone in utter shock and pain. The actor apparently committed suicide at his Mumbai apartment and was found hanging on the ceiling. However, no suicide note was found, and the police are investigating the sudden demise for the young actor. He was 34 when he breathed his last. The talented and young actor's untimely death has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. It is becoming difficult for everyone to come to terms with the fact that Sushant has left us and is no more between us.

Several media reports suggested that the Chhichhore actor was suffering from depression and was under medication for the same. Media reports also said that the Sushant had called his close friend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty hours before he took the alleged drastic step. Now a new report in a leading entertainment portal suggests that Mahesh Shetty in a recent statement to the police that Sushant had stopped taking his anti-depressant medicines for the past some days. The report further added that Sushant's maid had informed Mahesh about the actor not taking his anti-depressant pills and when Mahesh had called Sushant to ask him about the same, the late actor had said that he is fine and does not need those pills anymore.

Mahesh also revealed that Sushant was not going through any financial issues, and he was monetarily secure. Moreover, he was not facing any crisis. Some hours before, Mahesh's spokesperson had asked the media people to give the actor some privacy to mourn and grieve over Sushant's demise as he has lost as brother and friend in him.

