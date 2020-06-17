Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Pooja Gor pays a special tribute the actor reflecting his passion for astronomy

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath co-star Pooja Gor created a special painting to pay tribute to the late actor and penned a heartwarming note for him. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a phenomenal actor, and there's no doubt about the fact. But there's something he had a strong passion for, and it is none other than astronomy. Being a physics and engineering topper, Sushant was an ardent fan of celestial transitions, and his love for astronomy was not hidden from anyone. The late actor's social media handle was filled with pictures and thoughts about celestial bodies. related to space. He took great interest in astrophysics and also owned a top-notch telescope to live his dream. However, with Sushant's demise, his dream has come to a standstill.

The actor committed suicide on June 14 (2020), and his death has brought a huge shock to the country. Social media is flooded with condolence messages, and celebrities are mourning the talented actors' demise. Now, Sushant's Kedarnath co-star Pooja Gor has paid the late actor a heartwarming tribute reflecting his passion for astronomy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a special painting that she made for him. She painted the stars, moon, and the galaxies in Sushant's remembrance and also penned down a heartfelt note for him.

She revealed that many things have been going through her mind for the past three days (after Sushant's death news), and she still is not able to process the fact that the young man is not between us anymore. However, she finally found solace in painting this picture and dedicated it to him. She further hoped that the late actor is in his mother’s warm embrace. She wrote, 'The stars and galaxies that so fascinated you, are able to soften the pain & suffering you were going through.' Calling him a thorough gentleman and an incomparable talent, Pooja wished for his 'dost' Sushant to rest in peace.

Take a look at Pooja's special tribute to SSR here:

Credits :Instagram

