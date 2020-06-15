Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Rithvik Dhanjani attends the actor’s funeral in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on Sunday, was cremated in Mumbai in presence of his family and close friends

Sushant Singh Rajput left the world in a complete shock. The news of the young actor's sudden demise yesterday (June 14, 2020), has devastated everyone. Sushant has allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He was found hanging on the ceiling yesterday afternoon by his servant, who informed the police about the actor's demise. The police have not found any suicide note from the actor's house, however, the investigations are on. Sushant's sudden death has left not only Bollywood, TV, or the sports fraternity in pain, but the whole country is mourning the loss of a young, talented, and hard-working person.

The 34-year-old actor's last rites are taking place today (June 15) in the presence of his family, friends, and colleagues from the industry in Mumbai's Vile Parle area. Sushant's father, who lived in Patna, also arrived in the city today for his young son's funeral. Several faces from the Bollywood and TV fraternity arrived at the Chhichhore actor's funeral to pay him their last respects and bid him a final goodbye. Sushant began his acting career with the small screen, and many TV actors like , Siddhant Gupta, , Krystle D’Souza etc. were present at his last rites to offer their condolences to his family and give him a heartwarming farewell.

The actor was taken to the Cooper Hospital yesterday for post-mortem. His post mortem report stated that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant's sudden and unfortunate death has triggered a massive outpouring of grieving tributes from the showbiz world and has also started the much-needed conversation on mental health.

