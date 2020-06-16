  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Sapna Bhavnani talks about the stress of 'fitting in' faced by actors & the crew

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent a shockwave across the entire entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani who worked with him in a film has now posted a series of tweets highlighting some issues.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput, one of Bollywood’s most talented actors is no more! As harsh as it seems, this is the reality that everyone faced on Sunday when they woke up to hear the news about his tragic death. As per various reports and police statements, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34 at the time of his death. His funeral was held on Monday and attended by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & others.  

Sapna Bhavnani who had worked closely with the actor in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story had also penned a note for him on social media on Sunday. She has again taken to Twitter and shared a tweet in which she reportedly talks about the agonies faced by actors and crew members in the industry. One of them reads, “It’s not just actors it’s also the crew who deals w/the stress of always fitting in. I could not say “fab dahling” by the sec so I was out. I could not take insults from a host on national tv so I was out. People know me as a “celebrity” hairstylist but 99% of my clients are not.

Check out her tweet below:

The celebrity hairstylist has shared another tweet in which she talks about the ruthlessness of fans towards stars at times. Sapna gives an example of how MS Dhoni handles such situations and is not affected by them. In her words, “he is not the type who falls for the hype.”

Here’s the tweet shared by Sapna Bhavnani:

Sushant Singh Rajput who initially began his career in the television industry later made his official entry into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. The actor got the biggest breakthrough in his career with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Sapna Bhavnani says no one in the industry stood up for the actor)

Credits :Twitter

