Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shakti Arora fondly remembers the good times he spent together with the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 at his apartment in Mumbai. TV actor Shakti Arora recalls his time with the actor. Here's what he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in the entertainment industry deeply shocked. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who died on Sunday, 14th June 2020. Many of Sushant’s former co-stars, colleagues, and other members of the television fraternity too have mourned his death.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008 and then he starred as a lead in Pavitra Rishta. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. Sushant’s former neighbour and television actor Shakti Arora too expressed his shock and grief on the actor's demise. Remembering the old times, Shakti Arora spent with Sushant, he said to TNN that before moving to his Bandra apartment (where he was residing at the time of his death), Sushant used to be his neighbour in Malad. They stayed in the same building. Sushant moved away about two years ago.

He further said that Sushant used to love reading and would always recommend books that Shakti should try and read. They both used to occasionally hang out with friends at Shakti's apartment. Sushant was always smiling, positive and full of life. Thee Kedarnath actor's choice of films was impressive. He was the main lead of 'Pavitra Rishta', and later, Shakti was also a part of the show. When he entered 'Pavitra Rishta', Sushant had already exited the show to enter films. After , Sushant had set an example that TV actors can also become successful in films.

He concluded saying that after Sushant moved to his new apartment in Bandra, they were not in touch on a regular basis. His passing away has come as a big shock to the industry.

On Sushant's demise, Shah Rukh Khan had also shared a happy memory with the actor. He wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

