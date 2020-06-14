Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Surbhi Jyoti is 'shocked and disturbed' over the Pavitra Rishta actor's suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Surbhi Jyoti is took to her Twitter handle to mourn the young actor's death. Expressed that she is left numb and over the Pavitra Rishta actor sudden demise.
Surbhi Jyoti is took to her Twitter handle to mourn the young actor's death. Expressed that she is left numb and over the Pavitra Rishta actor sudden demise.
Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's heartfelt note for late Sushant Singh Rajput:
This is not done.
I’m shocked
I’m numbed
I’m disturbed #sushantsinghrajput #rip
— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) June 14, 2020
Credits :Twitter
Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue