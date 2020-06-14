  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Surbhi Jyoti is 'shocked and disturbed' over the Pavitra Rishta actor's suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Surbhi Jyoti is took to her Twitter handle to mourn the young actor's death. Expressed that she is left numb and over the Pavitra Rishta actor sudden demise.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Surbhi Jyoti is 'shocked and disturbed' over the Pavitra Rishta actor's suicideSushant Singh Rajput demise: Surbhi Jyoti is 'shocked and disturbed' over the Pavitra Rishta actor's suicide
 Surbhi Jyoti is took to her Twitter handle to mourn the young actor's death. Expressed that she is left numb and over the Pavitra Rishta actor sudden demise. 

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's heartfelt note for late Sushant Singh Rajput: 

