Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav from Pavitra Rishta will forever live in hearts of TV viewers; Throwback Photos

As Sushant Singh Rajput bid his untimely heavenly abode, we remember him as Manav Deskhmukh from Pavitra Rishta, who stay with the viewers of India Television always. Take a look at some throwback pictures of Sushant with his Pavitra Rishta team.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a man with the brightest smile who exuberated positivity and optimism through his real as well as reel life. Unfortunately, the young soul left his family, fans, and friends grieving in pain as he bid his heavenly abode yesterday. The news of his untimely demise has left everyone shocked, and people have just one question on their lips, 'Why, Sushant, Why?' All of 34, Sushant was filled dynamism, youthfulness, humbleness. He had a boyish charm that could make anyone fall for him, but the sincerity in his eyes and his captivating smile will stay with us forever.

He has soared par excellence in many Bollywood movies, but Sushant as Manav Deskhmukh from Pavitra Rishta will live in our hearts forever. who played Manav Deshmukh, a humble car mechanic in the show, started ruling everyone’s hearts. Manav was a humble car mechanic in the show, who did everything he can to fulfill the dreams of his family. With his boy-next-door image, his down-to-earth personality, and never-give-up attitude, Sushant as Manav made a special place in everyone's heart. Manav’s character was underlined with a sincerity and maturity. He kept his family and loved ones above him, and their happiness is what mattered to him the most. Manav's simple, subtle and all for the family personality tug many hearts, and soon he received immense love from everyone.

ALSO READ: 10 times Sushant Singh Rajput's quotes on life won our hearts

In the show, Sushant's eyes did all the talking, he did not have to express how he felt, as his beautiful eyes spoke a lot. From being Aai's 'ladla beta' to being his sister's 'best bahu' to being his wife's 'loyal and loving husband,' Manav's character was extremely relatable and admirable. Many will remember Sushant for the incredible films made a mark with, but Sushant - as the simple, grounded, and loving Manav Deshmukh who could go to any heights for his family and wife Archana (played by Ankita Lokhande), will always and forever hold a special place in everyone's heart.

The show aired in 2009 introducing us Manav and his simple life. The talented actor left the show in 2011 to fulfill his big Bollywood dream. Pavitra Rishta was close to Sushant's heart, as the show made him a star overnight, he wowed everyone with his acting for three years as Manav before he entered Bollywood.

The 34-year-old was a true blue shooting star who has left behind a prematurely abbreviated but sparkling legacy of shows and films, which will stay forever. The void that he has left is irreparable, to pay a heartwarming ode to everyone's beloved Sush, we take a look at some of his best memories from his an award-winning performance in Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh's heartwarming throwback pictures with his Pavitra Rishta team:

You will always stay with us, forever! May your soul Rest in Peace!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×