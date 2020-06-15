  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Sapna Bhavnani says no one in the industry stood up for the actor

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has recently shared an emotional and hard-hitting post after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She has called out the industry stating that no one stood up to help the MS Dhoni star.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput, one of Bollywood’s finest actors is no more. As shocking as it seems, the MS Dhoni star passed away this Sunday leaving everyone deeply saddened. The actor had committed suicide at his Mumbai residence, as per police reports. However, the entire matter is still being investigated. Sushant’s death has left the entire entertainment industry grief-stricken and shocked. The actor had made a name for himself not only in Bollywood but also in the Indian television industry.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has shared an emotional and hard-hitting post after getting the news of Sushant’s tragic death. She writes, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.”

Check out Sapna Bhavnani’s post below:

Sapna has also shared a picture in which she could be seen posing with the late actor and cricketer MS Dhoni.  For the unversed, she had worked with Sushant in the biopic that made him an overnight star in Bollywood. The self-made actor initially appeared in daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then made his official entry in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. His performances in movies like Byomkesh Bakshi and Chhichhore will be remembered forever.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Instagram

