Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Surbhi Chandna, Dipika Kakar, Karan Patel & others mourn the actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry including the entire nation. Numerous TV celebs have now mourned the death of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in the entertainment industry deeply shocked. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. However, further investigation is being carried on by the officials. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who died on Sunday, 14th June 2020.

Many of Sushant’s former co-stars, colleagues, and other members of the television fraternity have mourned his death. Right from Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia, , Karan Kundra to Karishma Tanna, Dipika Kakar, every one of them remembered the MS Dhoni star through heartfelt notes. Many of them have also addressed the issue of mental health that has become a serious problem now. As per various reports, the self-made actor was suffering from depression.

Check out the social media posts of celebs below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career began with a great start in the Indian television industry where he gave stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil that became huge hits. Post that, the actor stepped into the world of Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. Sushant earned widespread acclaim after playing the titular role in the biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Apart from that, he amazed everyone with some brilliant performances with movies like Byomkesh Bakshi and Chhichhore.

