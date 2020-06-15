Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Surbhi Chandna, Dipika Kakar, Karan Patel & others mourn the actor's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in the entertainment industry deeply shocked. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. However, further investigation is being carried on by the officials. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who died on Sunday, 14th June 2020.
Many of Sushant’s former co-stars, colleagues, and other members of the television fraternity have mourned his death. Right from Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel, Karan Kundra to Karishma Tanna, Dipika Kakar, every one of them remembered the MS Dhoni star through heartfelt notes. Many of them have also addressed the issue of mental health that has become a serious problem now. As per various reports, the self-made actor was suffering from depression.
Check out the social media posts of celebs below:
My question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk incase someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them ? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life ? Where the fuck are these so called supportive people on a normal day to day basis ? Why the fuck don’t you put up a similar ‘reaching out to’ post on a weekly basis so that people actually know that you genuinely want to be there for the depressed souls and not just follow the trend that happens whenever someone takes their own life. So stop this fucking pretence of wanting to be there for the world, your fucking drama is more painful than someones death. The fact is that 90% of you have invited people suffering from depression to approach you only because you simply wanted to be a part of the current trend. The biggest trigger of Depression is false hope, which most of you are actually giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it. So hence forth think ten time before you put up a fucking post committing to be there for people because when the time does arrive, when someone needs you and you fail to be there for them, then god forbid if there is a loss of another life, then that loss shall be on you. Commit only if you have the balls to go through with it.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s career began with a great start in the Indian television industry where he gave stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil that became huge hits. Post that, the actor stepped into the world of Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. Sushant earned widespread acclaim after playing the titular role in the biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Apart from that, he amazed everyone with some brilliant performances with movies like Byomkesh Bakshi and Chhichhore.
(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)