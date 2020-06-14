  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Hina Khan expresses disbelief over the actor's sudden demise

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Hina Khan took to her twitter handle to express her shock and disbelief over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden death.
12815 reads Mumbai
In a shocking piece of news, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, leaving everyone in state of shock. TV actresses Hina Khan was among the first ones, who took her twitter handle to express her shock and disbelief over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden death. 

Take a look at Hina Khan's tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput: 

Credits :Twitter

