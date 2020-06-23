Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Mrinalini Tyagi remembers late actor: He wanted to follow SRK’s footsteps

Pavitra Rishta actress Mrinalini Tyagi, who happened to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the show, feels that the late actor had the potential to be the next Shah Rukh Khan of the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us and while it’s been over a week since the unfortunate incident jolted the nation, we are still struggling to get in terms with this harsh reality. While the fans have been sharing heartfelt tribute for the actor, his co-stars have also been remembering him and are cherishing his fond memories. Recently, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Mrinalini Tyagi remembered the late actor and recalled how he was a die-hard fan of and wanted to follow his footsteps.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, Mrinalini admitted that she is still finding it hard to come in terms with Sushant’s untimely demise and called it tragic and heartbreaking news. “Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence, he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever happened is very heartbreaking and unbelievable. He was so good that it is difficult to digest the fact that he is no more with us today. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things they don't go together. They are poles apart,” she stated.

Furthermore, Mrinalini also stated that the Pavitra Rishta actor used to love SRK and had big dreams like the superstar. This isn’t all. the lady asserted that while SRK had a bungalow named Mannat, Sushant wanted to make is his own Mannat. She added, “He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshipped him and was a huge fan. He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next Badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it's really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk on his footsteps.”

To note, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, and it was reported that he had committed suicide after battling with depression for some time. In fact, his demise had also sparked a fresh debate over nepotism in Bollywood. Talking about the same, Mrinalini asserted that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had all the calibre to be the next superstar and repeat Shah Rukh Khan’s history if he had got the required boost.

“He was so determined that he could have achieved all his dreams had he been alive. I wish Bollywood had given him a little push like other actors, a little and I am very confident, he would have been the next superstar. He would have repeated history by becoming the next SRK. If Bollywood is saying today that he was into depression and was psychotic, then let's ask them how can they be so sure? I think everyone knows that nepotism exists and with these statements and this incident it has become evident. Sushant has in fact himself accepted about nepotism during a red carpet of an award function. He had said that nepotism exists in all fields and according to him nepotism can co-exist peacefully with talent as long as outsiders with talent were allowed to flourish. He had also said that if that does not happen then the whole structure of Bollywood would collapse. He had said this and I feel if he had got the boost that he needed he could have been the next SSR,” Mrinalini was quoted saying.

