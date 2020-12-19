Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister showers birthday love on Ankita Lokhande as she celebrates with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande has turned a year older today and on her special day, she got a sweet birthday shoutout from Shweta Singh Kirti.

The beautiful Ankita Lokhande has all the reasons to celebrate today. The actress is celebrating her 36 birthday with her family and loved ones. On her special day, she has been receiving wishes from her fans and friends from the television industry. And, joining them is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. It is no secret that Ankita and Shweta share a friendly bond with each other. And, after the demise of Sushant, the popular TV actress has stood like a rock with his family in seeking justice for the actor.

Notably, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star ranged in her birthday with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain and has shared a glimpse of it on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shares a series of pictures and video from the celebrations. In the video, Ankita can be seen cutting her birthday cake and offering the first piece to Vicky. The popular TV actress also dropped stunning pictures of herself wherein she can be seen posing with her three cakes and making a birthday wish. While commenting on the post, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s wish:

On her special day, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress rocked a navy blue skater dress with a red floral design and looked lovely with her makeup and hair on point.

On the professional front, Ankita is one of the most successful actresses in the television industry. After wooing the audience on the small screen, the diva made her Bollywood debut last year with starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was also seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and .

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni pay 'tribute' to Sushant Singh Rajput; Inside PHOTOS from awards night

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Share your comment ×