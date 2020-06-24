Sushant Singh Rajput: Suyyash Rai’s heartwrenching tribute to the late actor will bring tears to your eyes

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Suyyash Rai gave him an emotional tribute with a special song.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which left the entire nation numb, has emerged as one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. His friends and the massive fan following continue to be in disbelief of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. Although it’s been over a week since Sushant breathed his last, the social media has been flooded with tributes from his fans from across the world. Recently, former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Suyyash Rai also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant and it left us with a heavy heart.

Suyyash shared a beautiful video of himself singing Jagjit Singh’s popular and heart-touching song ‘Chhitthi Na Koi Sandesh’ as a tribute to the late actor. While his mesmerizing voice did strike the right chord with the hearts, his caption did manage to bring tears our eyes. He wrote, “I’ve been trying, trying really hard, it’s just not going out of my head, my heart, my eyes, no matter what I do to distract myself, his face comes in front of my eyes every few mins ... Kish and I, we literally cry !!! Last few days have been really difficult for all of us, and still is... May the almighty bless Sushis family with more n more power and I really hope where ever you are bhai! U stay happy and I hope u finally found peace. YOU WILL BE MISSED @sushantsinghrajput ! This song says it all how we all feel right now. This one’s for you bhai and everyone asking me to sing one for him.”

Take a look at Suyyash Rai’s tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. It was reported that the Raabta actor had committed suicide and was also battling depression from quite some time now.

