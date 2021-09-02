Sushant Singh Rajput trends on Twitter after Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise

Sushant Singh Rajput trends on Twitter after Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise
 In an unfortunate incident actor Sidharth Shukla passed away because of a heart attack, but the hospital is yet to confirm it. The postmortem procedure is going on. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior from Cooper Hospital official told PTI. His sudden demise left his fans shocked. Celebrities are expressing their condolences on social media. As soon as his death news came out, netizens began to trend #SushantSinghRajput on Twitter. The late actor had left for heavenly abode last year. 

One of the users wrote, “Perfectly healthy, young, smart, talented outsiders, with growing popularity gone too soon! And of all hospitals nearby why Cooper again? Why Cooper in all suspicious deaths!? Another tragedy.” Another wrote, “Why only cooper?? Unbelievable. Again it's Cooper hospital. Something fishy.” Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and sisters. He was last seen in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. He was known for his performance in television shows like Balika Vadhu.

Fans have been sharing a lot of his throwback pictures on social media. They are heartbroken with sad news. Celebrities are reaching at his residence and even some are spotted outside the hospital.

Check the tweets here:

Actor Karan Kundra also expressed shock over Sidharth's demise and revealed that he had spoken to the late actor on Wednesday evening. Karan wrote, “Shocking... just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe it! Gone too soon, buddy. RIP. Will remember you always smiling."

