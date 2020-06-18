Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty pens emotional & heartbreaking note: Life can never be the same
While Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left millions of his fans in a state of shock, his near and dear ones were left shattered with the news. One of them was his best friend and television actor Mahesh Shetty. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a photo with the actor and penned an emotional and heartbreaking note for his buddy of almost 13 years. Sharing the photo, Mahesh captioned it, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!"
In the note, Mahesh recalled their old days when they were just starting out as actors and would spend a lot of time in Mumbai's Film City. "Sometimes in life you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you've known him all your life and you realise you don't have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met ..We met as brother."
He further added that Sushant was enthusiastic not just about films, but everything that came along his way. "He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious," Shetty recalled. He added how their relationship was 'sacred' for both of them and regretted now having clicked too many photos with Sushant. "But still am thankful, at least I have the last 13 years' journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life," said Mahesh.
Take a look at his full note below:
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Every one is a BFF but no one was there past 6 months is so strange
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
People who suffer from depression tend to push people away, not intentionally but it comes with depression. And ofcourse he meant alot to him, that's why his last call was to him.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
If you have closely followed the news you would have known Mahesh was definitely there and it was bad luck that his last call to Sushant was unattended. Also Sushant's last call was to Mahesh only. See the problem with mental health is that they need support at the right time itself , in the sense like a 24*7 care. We can't blame anyone for the loss. Mind works in strange ways. I'm a Medical professional and I have seen so many people with suicidal tendencies, sometimes normal ppl miss the signs. We can only pray for the departed soul
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
How do you know this? I know people who had their whole entire family in the next room and still committed suicide. Depression is a disease people hide really well and if they want to kill themselves all it takes is two minutes of being left alone and they can take their own life. Sushant called mahesh right before he took his own life last person he called so he was his closest friend. Mahesh will spend the rest of his life regretting missing that call so don’t add to his misery with such comments.