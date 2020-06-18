Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty pens emotional & heartbreaking note: Life can never be the same

While Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left millions of his fans in a state of shock, his near and dear ones were left shattered with the news. One of them was his best friend and television actor Mahesh Shetty. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a photo with the actor and penned an emotional and heartbreaking note for his buddy of almost 13 years. Sharing the photo, Mahesh captioned it, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!"

In the note, Mahesh recalled their old days when they were just starting out as actors and would spend a lot of time in Mumbai's Film City. "Sometimes in life you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you've known him all your life and you realise you don't have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met ..We met as brother."

He further added that Sushant was enthusiastic not just about films, but everything that came along his way. "He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious," Shetty recalled. He added how their relationship was 'sacred' for both of them and regretted now having clicked too many photos with Sushant. "But still am thankful, at least I have the last 13 years' journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life," said Mahesh.

Take a look at his full note below: