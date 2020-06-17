Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Pavitra Rishta actor Adil Khan pens a heartfelt note as he remembers late star

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Adil Khan who had portrayed the role of a beggar in Pavitra Rishta starring Sushant shared an emotional post remembering the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in the entertainment industry deeply shocked. The 34-year old actor had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. The news of the actor's sudden death has sent shockwaves across. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who died on Sunday, 14th June 2020. His death has also paved the way for discussions on important topics like mental health, as it is reported that Sushant was suffering from depression and lost his battle to life to the mental issue.

And recently, Adil Khan who had portrayed the role of a beggar in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta which starred Sushant in the lead role has shared a heartfelt post recalling the good times when he met Sushant. He mentioned how the Kedarnath actor suggested him to never leave his studies to pursue a career in acting. He also expressed that he is just not ready to accept the fact that Sushant is not here anymore. Adil had earlier shared a photo with Sushant of the time when he clicked a selfie with the actor during the shooting of Pavitra Rishta. He wrote, "This is heartbreaking! @sushantsinghrajput Depression is real. Mental health is real. #PavitraRishta."

Meanwhile, many of Sushant’s former co-stars, colleagues, and other members of the television fraternity have mourned his death. Right from Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia, , Karan Kundra to Karishma Tanna, Dipika Kakar, every one of them remembered the MS Dhoni star through heartfelt notes. Many of them have also addressed the issue of mental health that has become a serious problem now.

