Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill express 'shock' as they mourn the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Bigg Boss 13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill took to their social media handles to express their grief over the actor's demise and offer condolences to his family.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left us. In a heartbreaking piece of news, it was reported that the actor passed away at his Mumbai resident. The actor apparently committed suicide, as reported by various media organizations based on the police statement. However, no suicide note was found, and the investigations are on. Sushant was 34 years old when he breathed his last. It is also said that the actor was suffering through depression, and thus took the drastic step, but more details of his demise are awaited.

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise. From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace. Among them were also Bigg Boss 13 finalists, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The former BB 13 contestants took to their Twitter handle to express their 'shock' over Sushant's unexpected and sudden demise.

Sidharth wrote, 'Absolutely shocked and stunned on learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput! Unbelievable! Sincere condolences and prayers for his family. Rest in peace.' On the other hand, Shehnaaz was in complete disbelief, she expressed, 'Today’s news has put a pause to my life for a moment. What must have made this amazing actor do such a thing? This is the most grieving news I have heard! May you find peace!'

Take a look at Sidharth and Shehnaaz's message for late Sushant Singh Rajput:

Absolutely shocked and stunned on learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput!

Unbelievable! Sincere condolences and prayers for his family. Rest in peace.. #SushantSinghRajput — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 14, 2020

Today’s news has put a pause to my life for a moment. What must have made this amazing actor do such a thing? This is the most grieving news I have heard! May you find peace! @itsSSR — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) June 14, 2020

