Sushant Singh Rajput's fans SLAM Ankita Lokhande for inviting Sandip Ssingh to her birthday celebration

Ankita Lokhande got trolled by late Sushant Singh Rajput fans for inviting Sandip Ssingh to her birthday bash recently.

Ankita Lokhande turned a year older on December 19 and ringed in her birthday with her friends at close ones. She celebrated her birthday with a fun-loving birthday bash at home. The birthday party was organized by Ankita's beau Vicky Jain and was attended by some of her close friends. , Natasha Sharma, Aparna Dixit, Shailesh Gulabani, Aditya Redij, and several others joined Ankita's birthday celebration.

The actress took to her social media handle to give glimpses from her birthday bash. From pictures to videos of cake cutting ceremony, Ankita gave a sneak peek of her 2020 birthday bash. Now, fans have spotted Sandip Ssingh in Ankita's birthday bash and have trolled her inviting him. In one of the clips shared by Rashami Desai on her Instagram handle, Sandip was seen talking to Vicky Jain. Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have slammed Ankita for partying with Sandip.

Several fans have expressed their disappointment, displeasure, and angst, over Sandip's presence at Ankita's birthday party. Fans pointed fingers at Ankita for forgetting about Sushant's case and demise. They shared that while many are still reeling over the pain of Sushant's loss, some have moved on quite soon.

For the unversed, Sandip Ssingh came under the radar of people, after his suspicious presence at Sushant's residence, on the day of his demise, June 14, 2020. He was one of the first ones to reach Sushant's apartment on that unfortunate day and took charge of the matter in his hands.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Thank you Ankita Lokhande @anky1912 aapka new face dekhne ko mila. Or big Thank you for Rashmi Desai jinhone ye vedio banaya or hum sabhi ko ye sacch dikhaee diya. @itsSSR #IndiaRoars4SSR — Pihu..(@Pihu85752648) December 20, 2020

#IndiaRoars4SSR Awww. Treat to the eyes, 250k tweets.. Awesome.. Keep on roaring guys.. We love our Sushant from the bottom of our heart.. Not like hypocrite Ankita Lokhande. Shameless lady! We were, We are, We will be there For our @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/0kBWRQmWrC — PIYALI (@BhPiyali) December 20, 2020

#IndiaRoars4SSR

Ankita u are so fake... This fake world just do everything for attraction not for emotion. Sad emoji — Bibek Hazra(SSRian) (@BibekanandaHaz1) December 20, 2020

First Ankita lied on national T.V in interview with Arnab that she doesn't know who is Disha And now the accused Sandeep Singh at her birthday party & enjoying.

How much she Hide from us.

And it is our right to ask questions.

We need answer @anky1912 #IndiaRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/bILx6VwAK0 — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput || Nandini:) (@ShashiSRajput) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Ankita supported Sushant's family in the late actor's demise case and stood like a rock with them. From demanding justice to raising questions on his mysterious demise, Ankita has backed Sushant's case. She even paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant on an award function, which will be aired on TV soon.

