Sushant Singh Rajput's THIS film put in the spotlight on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan quizzed the first contestant on the show about one of late Sushant Singh Rajput's film, and it grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Read on.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 made its way to the small-screen yesterday (September 28, 2020) after a long wait. Yes, the first episode of KBC 12 released yesterday (Monday), leaving viewers ecstatic. With the new season of the quiz show, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host and received a warm welcome from fans. With KBC 12, Big B promised a comeback from the setback that 2020 as a year has been.

While everyone was happy about the much-loved game reality show returning with a new season, the premiere episode of KBC 12 left Sushant Singh Rajput's fans emotional. One of SSR's movie was put in the spotlight in the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. We're talking about Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, which was released after the actor's unfortunate demise. Amitabh Bachchan quizzed Aarti Jagtap, the first contestant on KBC 12, about Sushant Singh Rajput's starrer Dil Bechara.

Asking Arti her second question of the show, Amit ji asked, 'Which actress made her debut in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?' Then, a song from Sushant's posthumous release, Dil Bechara was played. Aarti gave the right answer without using any lifelines. Big B then spoke about Dil Bechara and said Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode before the movie's release.

Dil Bechara starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The movie helmed by Mukesh Chhabra was released on the OTT platform on July 24 (2020). While Sushant was seen as Manny, Sanjana played Kizie in the film. Netizens welcomed it wholeheartedly and gave Sushant's final act a big thumbs up, giving Dil Bechara stupendous ratings. Sushant Sing Rajput bid goodbye to the world on June 14. The actor's demise case is being investigated by the CBI, ED, and NCB.

Arti Jagpat won Rs 6.40 lakh eventually on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's premiere episode.

