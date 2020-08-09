Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Harshad Chopda to pay a tribute to late actor at a Ganeshotsav special

Harshad Chopda, who played Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen brother in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil will be giving a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his performance at an upcoming Ganeshotsav special.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise has left a void not only in the entertainment industry but across the country. The young actor passed away on June 14 and sent shock waves around. His family, friends, and fans are still struggling to accept the fact that he has bid his heavenly abode and is no more between us. Many have paid the late actor heartening tributes to celebrate him. Now, Sushant's former co-star Harshad Chopda will pay tribute to the late actor at a Ganeshotsav special.

According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Harshad Chopda will pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his performance at a Ganeshotsav special organized by the channel Star Plus. Harshad shares screen space with Sushant in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The daily soap marked Sushant's Television debut, wherein he played the role of Harshad's (Prem Juneja) onscreen brother Preet Juneja. The show, which premiered in 2008, also starred Additi Gupta (Heer) and Meher Vij (Meher).

As per the media report, Star Plus is all set to air a special two-hour special episode to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. , , Shakti Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karan V Grover, and several other popular faces will be a part of this Ganpati celebration and will dance on famous songs. Harshad will dedicate his dance performance to Sushant.

Just a few days ago, Ekta Kapoor had shared the first scene shot by the late actor on Television. While Harshad played the lead role in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Sushant was seen as the second lead. The late actor then grabbed a lead role in Pavitra Rishta and gained the limelight as Manav opposite Ankita Lonkhande (Archana).

