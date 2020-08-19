Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Harshad Chopda pays tribute to him by performing on 'Ik Vaari Aa'; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput and Harshad Chopda worked together in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The latter has now paid a beautiful tribute to the late actor. Check it out.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 and left the entire entertainment industry in deep shock. The late actor was an inevitable part of both the television industry as well as Bollywood. He has left a deep void that will be difficult to fill in the upcoming years. It is a historic day for all his fans and loved ones as the Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, numerous fans and former colleagues of Sushant have paid tributes to him ever since his demise. Among them is Harshad Chopda who once worked with the late actor in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. A video has emerged on social media in which the actor pays tribute to Sushant by performing on one of the latter’s songs ‘Ik Vaari Aa.’ Harshad is performing nearby a cutout poster of the late actor while wearing clothes similar to him at an event.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Sushant began his acting career with the Indian television industry. He rose to fame with shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Post that, he made his official debut in Bollywood in 2013 with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. After that, he appeared in many other movies that include Raabta, Byomkesh Bakshi, Drive, and others. His last appearance was in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

