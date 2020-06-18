Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Mrinalini Tyagi: He told me & his friends to try their luck in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left everyone in deep shock and heartbroken. His former co-star from Pavitra Rishta, Mrinalini Tyagi speaks about the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput had proved his mettle in acting not only in the Indian television industry and in Bollywood. Sadly, the talented actor committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June as per police statements. He was 34 at the time of his death. His tragic demise has sent a shockwave across the nation. The actor’s family members, friends, and other loved ones are left grief-stricken. A case has also been filed at the Bandra Police station concerning his suicide.

Mrinalini Tyagi, who had earlier worked with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta has now opened her heart out regarding the entire matter. The actress is still finding it hard to digest the fact that the MS Dhoni star is gone and states that she knew Sushant closely and that he had a passion to achieve his dreams. She further says how he encouraged her and few of his friends to try their luck in Bollywood. In Mrinalini’s words, he used to rub his positivity on others.

The actress also calls Sushant intelligent stating that he knew various things. She further reveals about revisiting the late actor’s pictures. Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame after portraying the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta co-starring ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The actor later moved to Bollywood and made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. Sushant was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty for quite some time. However, the two of them never spoke about the same publicly.

Credits :Tellychakkar

