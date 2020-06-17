Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Tabrez Khan reveals they spoke 5 days before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star Tabrez Khan has revealed that he spoke to the actor five days before his death. Not only that but the two of them had also planned to meet each other.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in the entertainment industry and the nation grief-stricken. He was one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood. As per police reports, Sushant committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14th June 2020. The news about his tragic death has created a huge uproar on social media. Many celebs have mourned the untimely demise of the talented actor. A few others including , Rajkummar Rao, and Vivek Oberoi attended his funeral.

It has been difficult for many of Sushant’s close friends to digest that he is no more. His Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star Tabrez Khan has revealed in a recent interview that both of them talked to each other just five days before Sushant’s death and that they were planning to meet soon. He also adds that they had a normal conversation and that nobody could figure out that something was wrong.

Tabrez further adds that he had known the actor for almost 13 years and that the latter had a flamboyant personality. The actor adds that both of them had begun their careers with the same show which is Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Citing a reason behind not knowing Sushant’s condition, Tabrez states that the actor was a warrior who wouldn’t share it with anyone even when he was unwell. The actor further says that they did not lose contact even when the MS Dhoni star moved to Bollywood. He signs off by saying that he plans to meet Sushant’s family soon.

