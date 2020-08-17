Sushant Singh Rajput's OLD photo embracing Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain resurfaces on the internet

A throwback photo of Sushant Singh Rajput hugging and planting a kiss on ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain has taken the internet by storm.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated by the CBI, and with each passing day, some twisted revelations are made. The late actor's family, friends, and zillions of fans have been fighting to get justice and know the truth of his mysterious demise. Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend has also been on the upfront to seek justice for the late actor. She is consistently supporting Sushant's family and is standing strong with them in this difficult time. Amidst all this, an old photo of Sushant with Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain has resurfaced on the internet.

In a throwback photo, Sushant is seen tightly hugging and planting a kiss on Vicky's cheeks. The old image has created a storm on the internet and is going insanely viral. The photo seems to be of the time when Sushant was shooting for his much-appreciated film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, as the late actor, is donning his long hair look from the movie. In the photo, both are seen sharing a friendly banter, and coincidentally twinning in black t-shirts.

Take a look at Sushant and Vicky's throwback viral photo here:

Recently, Ankita Lokhande shared photos of her flat's registration and bank statement amid reports of the late actor paying for the EMI's for it. Vicky Jain and Shweta Singh Kirti lauded Ankita for her move. Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. They had been a relationship for around six years before calling it quits in 2016.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED disappointed with Mumbai Police over delayed response related to documents

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×