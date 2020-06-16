Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Prarthana Behere REVEALS Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere revealed that the late actor's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is completely shattered and in tears after his demise. Ankita also wanted to attend his last rites, but could not do so. Here's why.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor apparently committed suicide at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was found hanging on the ceiling fan, but the police found no suicide note. The young and talented actors' sudden and unfortunate demise has left everyone shocked and people are grieving his loss. Though many might know him as a Bollywood actor, Sushant began his journey from TV. He rose to fame as Manav Deshmukh with his popular show Pavitra Rishta, and the forayed into Bollywood.

The late actor's Pavitra Rishta co-stars are also shaken by the news of his demise. In a recent chat with Times of India, Prarthana Behere who played Sushant's sister-in-law on the show shared how Sushant's ex-girlfriend and co-star is completely shattered and devastated after hearing about his demise. After Sushant's death, many social media users started bullying and targetting Ankita for not commenting on his demise. Netizens began subjecting her to hate. Not only her but also Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty, who the late actor had made his last call to before taking the drastic step received social media users' flak.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav from Pavitra Rishta will forever live in hearts of TV viewers; Throwback Photos

Prarthana shares a close bond with both Ankita and Mahesh and requested everyone to not judge them and let them grieve over Sushant's demise. Revealing Ankita's state after Sushant's demise, the actress revealed that Ankita is completely devastated and crying inconsolably. She said that people need to understand that everyone moves on in their life. After hearing about Sushant's sudden death, Ankita is still stuck there. Prarthana said, 'News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai.' However, Ankita has someone in her life now, and she had to respect that relationship also.

The actress further revealed that Ankitawanted to go to Sushant's funeral and pay her respects, but she is a very emotional and sensitive person. She has been crying and crying since the news broke out. Prarthana revealed that she had asked the Pavitra Rishta team on their messaging group to attend Sushant's last rites and bid him a final goodbye, however, it is then that they got to know only 20 people can attend the funeral.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×