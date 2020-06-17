  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Rithvik Dhanjani questions 'fake' concern in a heartfelt video

Rithvik Dhanjani, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta and was also a 'good friend' to him, shared a heart-wrenching video where he spoke about mental health, fake concern in the society and more.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Rithvik Dhanjani questions 'fake' concern in a heartfelt video
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entire country shaken. The young actor bid his heavenly abode on June 14 (2020) as he committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. The news of the actor's sudden death has sent shockwaves across. It has also paved the way for discussions on important topics like mental health, as it is reported that Sushant was suffering from depression and lost his battle to life to the mental issue. Many celebrities have come forward to talk about mental health and highlighted the need to be kind towards one another in society.

Now, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and 'good friend' Rithvik Dhanjani has taken to his Instagram handle to share a heart-wrenching video on the actor's demise. A visibly emotional Rithvik started the video by saying that people should not forget the meaning of 'rest in peace.' Talking about Sushant's demise, he said, 'Let the person be in peace. Let his family and friends mourn in peace.' Further, he even called out and questioned the sudden 'fake' concern and sense of care that people are showing on Sushant's demise. He said that it is not helping anyone, and revealed that he is also getting such messages which are not required. He said, 'The one who needed it didn’t have it. And somewhere we are all culprits that we couldn’t be there when we could have been.' 

Rithvik also asked people to stop judging others as it hs It has become a minuscule form of gossip and couldn't affect someone drastically. He urged people to be more human and genuinely care about each other. He even went on to highlight that people who have suicidal thoughts do try to reach out to others in their own way but does anybody really listen to them. An upset Rithvik said, 'We talk about lending our ears but do we even understand what listening is all about. Most of us just want to talk and not hear. The person who is in their own prison cell, it’s difficult for them to speak out in the first place.' 

Later he emphasized on the importance of kindness and reach out to people who you have not been in regular touch also. The young actor said, 'It is about going out there and finding someone close to you, someone who would be able to hear you out or someone you can speak with. Stop being judgemental. Let people live. Let people breathe.' He also added that everyone is going through a tough time and is struggling, but one must remember that he or she is not alone. It is going to be fine. Do not get affected by the fake sense of friendship. Just find that person.' On a concluding note, he urged people to start listening and stop being judgemental. 

Here's a glimpse of Rithvik's emotional message:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

