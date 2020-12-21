Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta wishes Ankita Lokhande on her birthday: Hope you stay happy & healthy

Ankita Lokhande turned a year older on 19th December 2020. Many fans and celebs alike have wished her on the special occasion.

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on 19th December 2020. Wishes have been showered on the actress since then and a few people have continued sending her the same even now. The television diva observed her birthday celebrations with friends and loved ones and we have already got a glimpse of that in the pictures and videos. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also sent her belated heartfelt wishes to the Pavitra Rishta star on her birthday.

Shweta has shared a throwback picture with Ankita and also penned down a sweet note for the latter in the caption. Both the ladies can be seen all smiles as they pose together. Moreover, the note reads, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy.” The Baaghi 3 actress is among many others who have raised their voices and asked for justice in Sushant’s case.

Check out the post below:

Ankita and Sushant dated for a few years but parted ways later on. They were famous for their roles as Archana and Manav respectively in Pavitra Rishta. As of now, the actress is dating Vicky Jain. Moreover, she is also enjoying a good phase of her career. The diva was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 in which she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh’s on-screen wife. She also played a pivotal role in ’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni pay 'tribute' to Sushant Singh Rajput; Inside PHOTOS from awards night

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

Share your comment ×