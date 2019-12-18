Sushant Singh’s exit from Savdhaan India is not linked to CAA protest, says the channel

Sushant Singh on his exit from Savdhaan India for protesting againt the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA); Here’s what he has to say

We all know that the nation is grappling with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and after the Delhi Police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia, actor Sushant Singh came out and spoke against the Bill and following which, the actor had to face immediate repercussions as he had to walk out of the crime show- Savdhaan India. A few hours after the actor was seen at an anti-CAA protest in Mumbai, Sushant tweeted that his “stint with 'Savdhaan India' has ended.” For all those who don’t know, the actor has been associated with the show for seven years and when he was asked if this was the price that he had to pay for voicing his opinions against the Bill, he said, “A very small price my friend. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev aur Rajguru ko jawaab kaise denge?”

Now in the latest interview, Sushant opened up about Savdhaan India as he said that on Monday night, he was told that his contract was being terminated. Although he says that the channel has the right to change the host but he wasn’t given any reason. Although the channel has attributed his exit from the show to some budgetary constraints but Sushant says that he wasn’t aware of any such thing before that day. When Sushant Singh was asked if he feels that his exit from the show is attributed to his voicing his opinions against the CAA, Sushant said that he does not regret speaking out. “I don’t know why the channel decided to change the host and I don’t speculate. It’s strange that all this happened on the day I appeared at the protest. If that was the reason, I don’t regret it, ”shared the actor.

Now when the channel was approached regarding Sushant’s exit from Saavdhan India, the channel denied that this was not the reason behind the termination of Sushant’s contract. When we contacted the channel, a spokesperson said, “Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7 year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of Savdhaan India did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent.” Now, although Sushant’s contract for the show is until January, but Sushant, who is also the honourary general secretary of CINTAA, says that he was informed that his last day of shoot was December 20. Speaking about his sudden exit from a show that he has been part of since 7 years, Sushant said that he and his family and wife are prepared. “Should I think about a better today or a better tomorrow? The tomorrow is for my children. When they grow up and ask me what I was doing when students were facing atrocities, I can answer them. There are many who feel what is happening is wrong and have spoken out. Others don’t feel so and are silent. My acting prowess comes at a price, not my principles,” said the actor.

