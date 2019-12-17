Sushant Singh: Twitterati support Savdhaan India host after termination from show for protesting against CAA

As Sushant Singh suddenly makes an exit from Savdhaan India owing to his participation in ongoing CAA 2019 protests, Twitterati provide their own points of view about the same.

Over the last few days, a strong debate has broken on social media related to the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the police attacks on Jamia Millia Islamia students a few days back. Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have voiced their opinions about the same. Among these celebs are Swara Bhaskar, , Vikrant Massey, Richa Chaddha and many others. Sushant Singh of Savdhaan India fame also denounced the violent acts and raised his voice against the same.

However, the actor recently posted a tweet which took social media by storm. Sushant informed fans about his sudden exit from Savdhaan India. The shocking part is that the actor dropped hints that the reason behind his exit is because he has been actively participating in the ongoing protests againsts CAA 2019. As soon as this message spread on social media, Twitterati have started giving reactions on the same. Most of them have extended their support towards the Bhagat Singh actor.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Apparently, the team of Savdhaan India doesn't care about Samvidhaan of India. Ironic? — Punster (Pun_Starr) December 17, 2019

The price you pay for speaking the truth? — Anisha Dutta (A2D2_) December 16, 2019

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Thank you sir for speaking up!!

You paid the price for speaking up, but rest assured, once all this is over, you'll sleep like a baby knowing you stood up for what's right, that you were on the right side of history!! — adityaa Singh (adityadjfb) December 17, 2019

Its so unfortunate! A price you paid for speaking up ,But Savdhan India is incomplete without you!

Proud of you Sir! — mahua dey (mahuadey20) December 17, 2019

One of the users commented on his post saying that apparently the Savdhaan India team doesn’t care about the Samvidhaan of India. A few other users hailed the actor for his conscience and called him a real hero. Many of them agreed with the fact that Sushant has paid a price for speaking up against the CAA 2019. For the unversed, it hasn’t been long since Sushant returned to Savdhaan India after a gap of almost nine years. Earlier, actors Tisca Chopra and Ashutosh Rana has replaced him in the show.

