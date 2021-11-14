Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and sister in law Charu Asopa name their daughter Ziana: Suggested by Alisah

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who recently welcomed their little girl into this world have now revealed her name. On Saturday, the couple shared pictures from a prayer ceremony and revealed that they have named their daughter Ziana Sen. Charu even went on to explain the meaning of the name and said, “Ziana means brave and bold with a lot of grace. This name signifies that the child will be protected by God,” Charu explained the meaning of the name.” Isn’t it beautiful? Interestingly, the name was suggested by Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter Alisah.

Charu on her YouTube channel revealed the same, “So basically, Didi (Sushmita) had thought of names for a baby boy and a baby girl. In the names suggested for a boy, we loved Ziaan. When we were blessed with a girl, Didi told us that Alisah has suggested Ziana. So, that’s how we decided on it,” Charu said. Adding to Charu, Rajeev said, “She is so little herself but the way she wrote the meaning of the name, she beautifully explained the name. I love you Alisah for such a beautiful name. We love you and Didi."

Take a look:

Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter earlier this month. Bua Sushmita had shared a lengthy post on Instagram as she welcomed the little munchkin into the family. “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy,” she wrote on social media handle.

She further added, “Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”