Sushmita Sen’s sister in law Charu Asopa on her pregnancy journey: I’m getting pampered a lot

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrated their baby shower on Monday and shared some adorable pictures on their Instagram handles. Charu Asopa is in the seventh month of her pregnancy. Recently in a chat with a leading daily, the TV actress opened up about her journey and said and that she’s being pampered a lot.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old actress said, “It has been good so far. My mother has come here, and so has the entire family. A lot of festivals are lined up, and I’m getting pampered a lot. Earlier I used to have nausea, but now my health is much better and my appetite has also improved.”

Talking about the baby shower, Charu said that her husband, actor Rajeev Sen, and her family members pitched in for all the preparations. “He came back from Delhi, he had gone there for some work. The theme we decided had to be Indian and simple, because we’re in the pandemic times. We can’t have a large gathering of people, so just our family, didi (Sushmita Sen, sister-in-law), the kids, and a few close friends,” she said.

The actor recently returned to Mumbai as she had gone to her mother’s place in Bikaner, Rajasthan for a few months. Sharing her thoughts on traveling during the pandemic, the mommy-to-be said she won’t travel anymore and added that she is working from home.

On June 7, 2019, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in a civil ceremony after dating for four months. The couple later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa for their family and friends.

Also Read: Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen drop adorable baby shower PICTURES from the balcony of their new home; See Here