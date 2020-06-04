Sushmita Sen’s sister in law Charu Asopa trolled for wearing revealing clothes; Latter gives a befitting reply

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa was recently shammed by a female on social media for wearing revealing clothes and flaunting her body, the actress shut her with a befitting reply. Here's what Charu Asopa said.

Charu Asopa, who is best known for her role in Mere Angne Mein, again got under the scanner of the troll army for her latest picture. A few days ago the actress was slammed for sharing intimate pictures with husband Rajvee Sen on social media. Now, she's mired into another controversy, and it seems like she's controversy's favourite child. This time, Charu was shamed for wearing revealing clothes and doing 'skin show' on her Instagram handle. However, just like all the other times, she had the last word and shut the troll in her own style.

It all happened when, Charu posted some pictures of herself on June 2, wherein she is seen donning a deep neck shimmery jacket with black leggings. She looked awe-inspiring and glamorous as always. While many liked her bold avatar, one user did not quite like it and slammed her for intentionally showing her body in revealing clothes. Surprisingly, Charu was shamed by a female sure, who wrote, 'Body dikhane ka itne hi saukh h to thora sa kyu pura dikha deti.' (If you're so fond of showing your skin, why don’t you show your entire body? Why merely tease with bits?)

This comment caught Chaur's attention, and she gave the girl a befitting reply. The beautiful actress wrote, 'If I have a good body, I'll flaunt it. Tumhari hai toh tum bhi dikhao.' (If you have a good body, you also show.) Several fans applauded Chaur for shutting the troll in style and giving a savage reply.

Take a look at Charu Asopa's post here:

For the unversed, Charu got married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in a grand traditional ceremony on June 16, 2019. The two have been living they're happily ever after. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

