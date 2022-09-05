Sushmita Sen shares 'magical' album with Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa; Latter calls it 'Beautiful family'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have decided to call off their divorce and are giving their marriage another chance for their daughter, Ziana. This news has brought waves of happiness to their family, and everyone including their sister and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is elated. She shared a happy family album on her Instagram account to express her happiness. The family video was automatically created by Charu Asopa's phone and she shared it with sister-in-law Susmita Sen.

The video posted by Sushmita Sen included their children, Renee, Alisah and Ziana. It also featured Charu Asopa, and Rajeev Sen as a happily married couple. She captioned the post, "What a magical album your phone created @asopacharu. I love how even technology celebrates Family!!! To #Family. Thank you for being mine…I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)"

Charu Asopa commented on this post and wrote, "I know didi it’s beautiful just like our family.. love you so much didi (sic)"

On the other hand, it was Sushmita's elder daughter Renee Sen's 23rd birthday on September 4. Charu posted photos of them on her Instagram and showered her blessings. She wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet little Renee . Love you shona. May god give you all the happiness in the world.. @reneesen47 (sic)"

Renee responded to her 'maami's post by writing, "Thank you so much Mamisa. I love you. Your blessings mean everything to me (sic)"

Sushmita Sen liked this post by Charu Asopa. The couple, Charu and Rajeev Sen shared their photo with Ziana a few days ago and announced that they have decided to continue with their marriage. The note read: "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev (sic)"

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla Charu had said that only God's miracle can save her marriage.