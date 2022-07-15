Sushmita Sen unfollows brother Rajeev Sen, follows his estranged wife Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen, who was often seen spending quality family time with brother Rajeev Sen and other members, has unfollowed him on Instagram. The former Miss Universe, however, follows Rajeev's estranged wife Charu Asopa. The Mere Angne Mein actress recently opened up about turbulence in her married life with Rajeev and expressed her desire of heading for a divorce from him. Rajeev too has unfollowed sister Sushmita and Charu on Instagram but interestingly, follows Lalit Modi.

Rajeev Sen reacts to Sushmita and Lalit's dating news

For the unversed, on Thursday (July 14) evening, businessman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen by sharing some cosy pictures from their vacation in the Maldives and Sardinia. Reacting to this news, Rajeev Sen told a website that he wasn't aware of his sister's relationship with Lalit. Talking to ETimes, Rajeev said, "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now."

IPL (Indian Premier League) founder Lalit Modi took to his social media accounts to share happy photos of him with his "better half" Sushmita Sen. He wrote that they are dating and will tie the knot soon too. Lalit's post read: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)".

Sushmita Sen follows 14 people on Instagram

Talking about Sushmita Sen, she hasn't commented anything yet about her relationship with Lalit Modi yet but the pictures say it all. The actress follows only 14 people on Instagram, and that doesn't include his brother Rajeev but his estranged wife, Charu Asopa, daughter Renee Sen and "partner" Lalit Modi.

