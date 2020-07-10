Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen says 'I am in a happy zone' amid rumours of tension with wife Charu Asopa

According to reports, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa are having troubles in their marriage, however, neither of the two have officially confirmed anything.

Reports of trouble in the married life of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have been going around for quite a few months now. The duo registered their marriage on June 7 last year in the court. Their court marriage was followed by a traditional and lavish wedding ceremony in Goa which was no less than a dreamy affair. But, looks like the honeymoon period for the couple is over and problems have already started to seep in. While Rajeev did previously quash the rumours, the latest development of the duo deleting their wedding pics from Instagram sparked the rumours yet again.

We tried reaching to Charu, who said that she did not want to comment as of now. Following that, we also reached out to Rajeev who reiterated that he doesn't want to comment at this moment but he is a "happy zone." Well, we left it at that and hope all is well! Meanwhile, Not only this, from the last couple of days, they have also been sharing cryptic posts which has left us wondering on their relationship status.

While we wait for the duo to open up on the rumours, The Mere Angne Mein actress recently posted a note about being 'broken' and fans wondered if she is talking about her marriage with Rajeev. Charu posted a quote which read, 'Bohot Haste Ho, Toote Ho Kya?' [You laugh a lot, are you broken from within (inside)]. In the caption, the actress also left a 'smiling' emoji, which made led to many questions in her fans' minds.

ALSO READ Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen DELETE photos from social media; Spark rumours of troubled marriage again

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×