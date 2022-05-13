Swaran Ghar: Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Chuadhary’s logic defying scene goes viral

The telly world show plots often become the cause of discussions and become viral for being unrelatable to real life. There have been many such scenes in the daily soaps in the past which made everyone question the logic and physics behind them. Such scenes often took over the internet and become material for memes and trends. Something similar has happened with Sangita Ghosh’s peculiar scene from Swaran Ghar.

A bizarre scene from the show that launched only a few months ago, has become the most viral trend of the day. The viral video clip shows Swarna (Sangita Ghosh) throwing her dupatta across her shoulders which accidentally gets stuck in a pedestal fan kept behind her. She gets pulled with force and her neck gets choked as the noose tightens. Everyone runs towards her to free her.

Meanwhile, she continues to get choked struggling for her life. Following this, Ajit (Ajay Chaudhary) bites off the dupatta to tear it apart and save Swarna’s life.

See the video here-

The bizarreness of this scene from Swaran Ghar has left netizens in a state of shock. They are struggling to find the logic behind this science-defying scene.

Swaran Ghar is a daily soap that follows the life of Kanwaljeet and Swarna Bedi dedicates themselves to their new family. However, Swaran faces challenges and struggles to provide the best things for their children due to the untimely demise of her husband.

The show features Sangita Ghosh, Ajay Chaudhary, Sandeep Sharma, Shashwat Tripathi, Rohit Choudhary, Sharman Jain, Preet Rajput and others. It started airing from 28th February 2022.

