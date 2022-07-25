Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Bharti Singh, Iqbal Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Karan V Grover and others to grace finale

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, the much-anticipated episode of Star Bharat's show, will finally feature today. Singer Mika Singh will finally make the choice among the top three finalists as his bride. It will be a star-studded finale, in which many prominent names from the television industry will appear on the show to be a part of the Swayamvar, along with his family and friends. Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal advanced to the finale after winning Mika's heart and making their path to becoming his Vohti. The evening will be filled with lots of entertainment and performances as Mika Singh selects his Queen.

Bharti Singh, one of the television industry's most celebrated comedians, will join the grand celebration, adding to the excitement. Bharti Singh will make the episode more fun for our viewers by spreading her aura and making the guests laugh.

Along with her, Star Bharat cast members such as Iqbal Khan, Rachana Mistry, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurrana, Karan V Grover, Sayli Salunkhe, Sumedh, and Malika and Pankhuri and Ishaan Dhawan will be celebrating Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. The stars will be seen performing spectacularly and adding a romantic breeze to the air, making the finale more entertaining. The Swayamvar was also attended by the close family and friends of the singer Mika Singh to shower their blessing on him.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti saw many potential brides on the show who made the most of it in order to impress our King Mika Singh and win his heart and become his one and only Queen. After weeks of proving themselves and impressing Mika Singh, contestants like Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal made their mark in the top three.

Watch the Star-studded grand finale of Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti only on Star Bharat on Monday 25th July at 8PM.

Also read- CONFIRMED: Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his ‘bride’ in Swayamwar- Mika Di Vohti